WATCH: Now political developments are supporting the rand

23 January 2018 - 09:22
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand has hovered around levels last seen in 2015, settling at R12.10 to the dollar as markets took in the news that the ANC’s top six were discussing the exit of President Jacob Zuma and the announcement of Eskom’s new board.

Internationally, the euro lost some ground on Monday despite the German SPD voting to begin coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Conservatives while across the Atlantic in the US, the government shutdown caused the greenback to lose ground.

