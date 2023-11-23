Evita’s Darling and what makes it special
The west coast village has much to offer: a treasure trove of history, a sardonic look at the politics of South Africa and a feast of local food brands
“Hello, Darling”. The sign is an apt welcome to Darling, the quaint west coast town put on the map, at least in part, by its most famous resident, the satirist and creative force Pieter-Dirk Uys and his alter ego, “the most famous white woman in South Africa”, Evita Bezuidenhout.
It’s pristine — a place of beautifully kept cottages and wildflowers, and a landscape of rolling hills, wheat fields and vineyards. It has not a single traffic light, because there’s no need for one. Above all, it has an overriding sense of community; it’s the kind of place where people stop their cars to chat to their neighbours...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.