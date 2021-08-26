Life / Travel Hiking: Desperately seeking cedars With just 13,500 of these particular trees left in the world, it’s a journey well worth taking BL PREMIUM

Last month, I went looking for cedars. Well, that’s not entirely true — Sam, our eldest son, and his fianceé, Skye, were with me on the quest. We peered at our Slingsby map (actually two maps) of the northern Cederberg in the Western Cape, and plotted a five-day hike from Kliphuis campsite to Sanddrif.

It’s the sort of trip everyone should make at least once. There are only about 13,500 of these Clanwilliam cedar trees left in the world and they are found only in the Cederberg...