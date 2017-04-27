Life / Theatre

The Naledi Theatre Awards

Shrek gives a kickstart

27 April 2017 - 12:41 Prakash Naidoo
A small independent theatre company in Durban has struck

it big.

The KickstArt Theatre has racked up a number of Naledi Theatre Awards nominations for their production of Shrek the Musical.

The musical was co-produced by the Lyric Theatre and received nominations in the categories for best costume design; best sound design; best original choreography; best musical director; best director of a musical/revue; two nominations for best supporting/featured male performance in a musical/revue; best female lead in a musical/revue; and best production of a musical.

The Naledi Theatre Awards will be presented at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on May 30.

