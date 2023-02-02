Life / Sport

Fun, fans and really good players

The SA20 competition is breathing new life into South African cricket — a welcome reprieve from the politicking and spats that have bedevilled the local game in recent times

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Luke Alfred

The SA20 cricket tournament, about to hit its knockout stages this week, is the best thing that’s happened to the local game since boerewors rolls became mandatory at all South African grounds.

The competition is fun: each game is over in three dizzy hours and some of the world’s best cricketers (should that be performers?) have strutted their stuff to ecstatically full houses across the land...

