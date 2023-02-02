Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
The SA20 cricket tournament, about to hit its knockout stages this week, is the best thing that’s happened to the local game since boerewors rolls became mandatory at all South African grounds.
The competition is fun: each game is over in three dizzy hours and some of the world’s best cricketers (should that be performers?) have strutted their stuff to ecstatically full houses across the land...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fun, fans and really good players
The SA20 competition is breathing new life into South African cricket — a welcome reprieve from the politicking and spats that have bedevilled the local game in recent times
The SA20 cricket tournament, about to hit its knockout stages this week, is the best thing that’s happened to the local game since boerewors rolls became mandatory at all South African grounds.
The competition is fun: each game is over in three dizzy hours and some of the world’s best cricketers (should that be performers?) have strutted their stuff to ecstatically full houses across the land...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.