As World Cup kicks off, it’s Proteas vs the rain — again

Yet another Cricket World Cup, yet more fanciful suggestions that this may be our first title. But the tournament got off to an ominous start as the elements conspired against it

27 October 2022 - 05:00 Luke Alfred

Protea cricket fans face World Cup tournaments with such a subtle wash of dread, caution and sad hope that a new word should be invented for the  feeling.

One thinks here of untranslatable Spanish or Portuguese words — soledad, saudade — words that contain a kind of mellow longing for things to be different while knowing deep down they never will be...

