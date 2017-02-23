FILM REVIEW: Moonlight

By the end he is called “Black”, a figure of police attention — though his brutality is tempered with almost-silent altruism. In this world of clamorous rap and shady deals he finds his own way. No-one (neither the vague white establishment, nor prison) truly understands him, except his lifelong friend Kevin and a drug-dealer (Mahershala Ali) and the dealer’s woman (Janelle Monáe) who, against stereotypes, teach him “how to be a man”.

The housing project in Miami where they live out their cramped existence is not the slum the average cinemagoer has learnt to expect — it’s neat, almost sedate; and, again, is not to “blame” for the futility of their lives. Chiron will ultimately leave and (like his mentor) deal drugs elsewhere. Here, perhaps, there is a slight tang of reproach: Chiron appears to have had no other choice in this emptiness.

The current title of this eloquent film evokes an era of romance — and here again we have a touch of the unexpected. Without spoiling the end, if hard facts are truly what so many have to live by, it’s worth noting that Moonlight, in almost a perverse manner, slashes through expectations. The film is actually less heartfelt than its major Oscar competitor, La La Land, which ends in a dreamworld.

His image is given full body in the sequence in which his surrogate father (the dealer) gives Chiron a swimming lesson and introduces him to the sea. The intent, fully realised, is that under the waves you will drown. But if you swim, you will overcome your fears and maybe survive.

Moonlight

Written and directed by Barry Jenkins