Life / Food

dining out

A food spot to try in the Mother City

As summer approaches, here’s a little gem we suggest especially for those visiting Cape Town

21 September 2018 - 11:22 Sarah Buitendach
Lily’s restaurant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lily’s restaurant. Picture: SUPPLIED

As summer approaches, here’s a little gem we suggest especially for those visiting Cape Town.

Lily’s is exactly the kind of place to hang out in good weather. It’s right on the Mouille Point beach strip and offers delicious food, great décor and even better service — not always a certain combo in picturesque spots.

Lily’s does all kinds of seasonal options, such as a dish consisting of spiced buttermilk, fried chicken breast, coleslaw, aioli and fries, or a serving of trout with spicy lemon couscous, shallots, coriander, sultanas and confit tomato.

And because these days many people have some special dietary requirement or food allergy — besides those who want Banting or flexitarian (semi-vegetarian) dishes — it has good-tasting options to suit all pernickety proclivities.

One such vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free (phew!) option is spicy tofu lettuce cups served with hot sauce, toasted peanuts and pickled cucumber.

After you’ve had a lovely, lazy lunch and are, perhaps, basking in your healthy food choice (or not), you can take a slow stroll along the promenade while Capetonians in their activewear dash by. Or you can make for the Green Point Park just a block behind the restaurant. This green lung is open to the public and has beautiful indigenous plants, little paths to explore and benches where you can sit, chat and digest.

lilysrestaurant.co.za

Cape Town’s new Swan Café sports cracking interiors

When next you’re swanning around Cape Town, there is an aptly named new crêperie you might like to try: the Swan Café
Life
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
A food spot to try in the Mother City
Life / Food
2.
David Kramer’s new musical is one to watch
Life / Theatre
3.
SA restaurant scoops top wine award
Life / Food
4.
We read what we like
Life / Books

Related Articles

Cape Town’s coolest tea store
Life / Food

Where the food critics dine: all the best spots to eat in Cape Town
Life / Food

The history of Italian food in SA
Life / Food

New in Cape Town: rice and other things nice
Life / Food

Luke Dale-Roberts: SA’s top chef embraces water restrictions
Life / Food

SA restaurant scoops top wine award
Life / Food

This is Joburg’s next ‘must be seen eating at’ breakfast spot
Life / Food

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.