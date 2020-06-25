BOOKS: What to read now

Two books our Life editor, Sarah Buitendach, recommends

Nonfiction: The Five, by Hallie Rubenhold (Penguin Random House)

If there’s a reminder that history is a moving, changing and breathing thing, at the mercy of its tellers, it’s this fantastic, extremely readable work of research by historian Rubenhold.

As the name indicates, the book is centred on the five women murdered by the infamous anonymous Victorian serial killer, Jack the Ripper. But this is not another one of those whodunnits that hypothesises over who the murderer was. On the contrary, it hardly mentions him at all.

Rather, it is a spectacularly rich look at the five victims and their lives, from birth to death. It shows them to have been nuanced humans with stories and hopes and sadnesses miles beyond the accepted narrative that they were just washed-out prostitutes hanging about Whitehall in the East End of London. In fact, Rubenhold puts paid to that theory entirely.

Her revelatory historical sleuthing is one thing, but the pictures she paints of the Victorian age and society are equally enthralling. From the horrific treatment of the poor in the late 19th century to the impact of social housing and alcoholism, this is a fascinating glimpse at a tiny slice of the past. No wonder it scooped the Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction.