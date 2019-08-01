Holocaust books: the good, the bad and the turgid

But be warned: it’s monstrous, in multiple ways, 900 pages of orgiastic Eastern Front violence narrated by an SS officer attached to the Einsatzgruppen killing squads responsible for liquidating opposition — and innocents — behind the lines of the advancing Wehrmacht. The apocalyptic mayhem unfolds quickly, and rarely pauses. Writer and editor Michael Korda describes it as "perhaps the first work of fiction to come out of the Holocaust that places us in its very heart, and keeps us there. If you don’t have the strength to read it, tough shit."

Above all, today’s authors of Holocaust-themed books bear an obligation to understand. Australian writer, lawyer and punk musician Bram Presser has described the weight of writing The Book of Dirt (Text Publishing, 2017), rooted in his grandparents’ stories of survival, as "not so much about documenting unrecorded stories, but to consider the place and responsibility of the novelist in a post-survivor world. What is left to be told? What right do we have to ‘invent’ stories when so many powerful books written by survivors … already exist? What can the novelist hope to add to the words of Primo Levi or Elie Wiesel?"

Trying to pinpoint what gnaws about much recent Holocaust fiction, I see Morris’s smiling picture accompanying a haughty interview, boasting of The Tattooist of Auschwitz having sold 3-million copies in English-speaking countries, and being translated into 43 languages. "I have no qualms about the style I chose to write it in, because I think it makes it more readable, particularly to people who are not Jewish and who just want to understand this time."

Dan Bloom, Times of Israel columnist, in an almost audible sigh of exasperation and resignation, writes: "She’s won everyone over. Oh well, if it raises awareness of fascism and authoritarian regimes, her book did some good."