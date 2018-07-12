Why you’ve got to go to the Turbine Art Fair this weekend

Most fall somewhere between R1,000 and the dizzying upper limit. If you keep in mind that there’s an Irma Stern still life being exhibited that will be auctioned this October with a pre-sale estimate of R8m-R12m, then perhaps R50,000 doesn’t sound so bad.

TAF is exciting because, on the one hand, it’s accessible. The whole tone is less intimidating than many of the snootier art events. On the other hand, even if you fancy yourself as an aficionado, the emphasis on fresh new work and relatively unknown artists acts as a kind of equaliser. Everyone’s a beginner at TAF, because even if you know the local contemporary art scene quite well, there’s little in the way of well-trodden ground and famous names to tell you what’s important. But it’s at this crossover — where beginner collectors and new artists intersect — that the art market really grows, and if you consider that some of the numbers that are bandied about internationally suggest that up to 40% of gallery sales now take place at art fairs, you can get a sense of its importance.

The simple fact is that, with 48 exhibitors at the fair, you get about 380 artists’ work under one roof, which is a fantastic opportunity to get a wide view of new artists and their work. There’s also a bunch of special features and events you can pack into a visit to the Turbine Hall in Newtown this weekend. Here’s what to look out for …