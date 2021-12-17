Life The FM gift guide B L Premium

Whether you've been naughty or nice, here’s our round-up of goods to add to your present list.

Geraldine Fenn pearl and dog necklace, R3,200, tinselgallery.com (https://tinselgallery.com/)Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Pirate (99), R820, Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutique Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, Menlyn ParkBros on the Road palm tree candlesticks, POA, artefect.co.za (http://artefect.co.za/), rkcontemporary.com (https://rkcontemporary.com/)Eli Espinoza Soberón Natural – CupofExcellence#8– Peru, R689, father.coffee (https://father.coffee/)La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine, R78,650, beanthere.co.za (https://beanthere.co.za/)Leopard print cushion cover, R1,195 (including inner), louharvey.co.za (http://louharvey.co.za/)Soft cover Drum notebooks, R175 each, baha.co.za (http://baha.co.za/)..