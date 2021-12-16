TECH REVIEW: Gadget ideas for Christmas gifting
In this age of appliances, the FM’s regular Gimme columnist wraps up the year with a guide for gifts from the world of devices — from toys to coffee-makers and drones
Nintendo Switch OLED
The new Switch OLED model is meant to be enjoyed in hand instead of docking it to a TV due to its brighter, vivid screen.
Gamers can enjoy more on-board storage from its 64GB upgrade, take advantage of the Ethernet and HDMI ports, and make the most of its redesigned kickstand for multiple viewing angles.
The new model comes in white, as well as the original red and blue.
Price: R7,999
Nespresso Vertuo Next
The Nespresso Vertuo Next features a new centrifusion technology that spins pods up to 4,000rpm to brew the perfect cup.
It has one button to operate it and the result could be any of five drink sizes, including a 150ml Gran Lungo, 230ml Signature and 535ml pour-over.
The new pods have barcodes for the machine to read and brew the right drink, after a 30-second preheat.
The coffee-maker is made from 50% recycled plastics.
Price: R3,499
DJI Mini SE
DJI newest entry-level drone, the Mini SE, is a great starter drone that has a selection of preset modes that removes the intimidation for first-time flyers.
It offers 30 minutes of flight time from its three-axis gimbal, shoots in 2.7K from its 12MP sensor at up to 60 frames per second, and has a 4km transmission distance.
It’s lightweight at 249g and editing can be done via the app, complete with sound and effects.
Price: R5,999
Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential
Xiaomi’s next-generation Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential now has a larger 420ml capacity tank alongside a 200ml water tank for mopping, and its suction power is 2,200Pa.
It traps dirt and dust (great for anyone with allergies), can overcome obstacles like cables up to 17mm high and promises 1½ hours of usage from its 2,500mAh battery.
Set schedules, track it and change cleaning modes remotely via the Mi Home app.
Price: R3,499
LG Tone Free Earbuds
LG’s Tone Free FN6 wireless earbuds feature Meridian sound that delivers clear and spatial audio, making it an immersive experience.
They also support noise isolation, sealing out any surrounding noise.
What is appealing is the unique UVnano charging case that kills up to 99% bacteria while the earbuds are recharging.
The earbud tips come in three sizes and are made from hypoallergenic silicone.
Price: R2,900
Fitbit Charge 5
The Fitbit Charge 5 has been updated to a slimmer design with a brighter OLED touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life.
It has tools for stress, sleep and heart-rate tracking.
It also has built-in GPS that works with 20 exercise modes and supports contactless payments and smartphone notifications.
A six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium is included.
Price: R3,999
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Amazon’s home security camera, the Video Doorbell 3, lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere using the Ring smartphone app.
Using motion sensors, you will get notified immediately through the app when someone is at your door.
It supports 1,080p HD video footage, live view, night vision, 160° wide-angle view and two-way audio with noise cancellation.
Price: R3,499
Instax Link Wide
Instax has come out with the Link Wide smartphone printer that offers wide printouts — twice the size of the regular prints, at 108x86mm. It connects via Bluetooth over an app and recharges with a USB cable.
You can apply filters, emojis and stickers or use templates for celebrations before you print.
It is available in white or grey and supports iOS and Android.
Price: R2,499
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.