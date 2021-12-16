News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Gadget ideas for Christmas gifting

In this age of appliances, the FM’s regular Gimme columnist wraps up the year with a guide for gifts from the world of devices — from toys to coffee-makers and drones

16 December 2021 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Nintendo Switch OLED

The new Switch OLED model is meant to be enjoyed in hand instead of docking it to a TV due to its brighter, vivid screen.

Gamers can enjoy more on-board storage from its 64GB upgrade, take advantage of the Ethernet and HDMI ports, and make the most of its redesigned kickstand for multiple viewing angles.

The new model comes in white, as well as the original red and blue.

Price: R7,999

Nespresso Vertuo Next

The Nespresso Vertuo Next features a new centrifusion technology that spins pods up to 4,000rpm to brew the perfect cup.

It has one button to operate it and the result could be any of five drink sizes, including a 150ml Gran Lungo, 230ml Signature and 535ml pour-over.

The new pods have barcodes for the machine to read and brew the right drink, after a 30-second preheat.

The coffee-maker is made from 50% recycled plastics.

Price: R3,499

DJI Mini SE

DJI newest entry-level drone, the Mini SE, is a great starter drone that has a selection of preset modes that removes the intimidation for first-time flyers.

It offers 30 minutes of flight time from its three-axis gimbal, shoots in 2.7K from its 12MP sensor at up to 60 frames per second, and has a 4km transmission distance.

It’s lightweight at 249g and editing can be done via the app, complete with sound and effects.

Price: R5,999

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential

Xiaomi’s next-generation Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential now has a larger 420ml capacity tank alongside a 200ml water tank for mopping, and its suction power is 2,200Pa.

It traps dirt and dust (great for anyone with allergies), can overcome obstacles like cables up to 17mm high and promises 1½ hours of usage from its 2,500mAh battery.

Set schedules, track it and change cleaning modes remotely via the Mi Home app.

Price: R3,499

LG Tone Free Earbuds

LG’s Tone Free FN6 wireless earbuds feature Meridian sound that delivers clear and spatial audio, making it an immersive experience.

They also support noise isolation, sealing out any surrounding noise.

What is appealing is the unique UVnano charging case that kills up to 99% bacteria while the earbuds are recharging.

The earbud tips come in three sizes and are made from hypoallergenic silicone.

Price: R2,900

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 has been updated to a slimmer design with a brighter OLED touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life.

It has tools for stress, sleep and heart-rate tracking.

It also has built-in GPS that works with 20 exercise modes and supports contactless payments and smartphone notifications.

A six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium is included.

Price: R3,999

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Amazon’s home security camera, the Video Doorbell 3, lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere using the Ring smartphone app.

Using motion sensors, you will get notified immediately through the app when someone is at your door.

It supports 1,080p HD video footage, live view, night vision, 160° wide-angle view and two-way audio with noise cancellation.

Price: R3,499

Instax Link Wide

Instax has come out with the Link Wide smartphone printer that offers wide printouts — twice the size of the regular prints, at 108x86mm. It connects via Bluetooth over an app and recharges with a USB cable.

You can apply filters, emojis and stickers or use templates for celebrations before you print.

It is available in white or grey and supports iOS and Android.

Price: R2,499

Spoil yourself with these luxe fragrances

There’s nothing like an ultra-luxe beauty spoil to refresh and revive your body (and your relationship) after a hellish year
Life
1 week ago

WATCHES: A big tick for new elegant designs

A handful of cool tool timepieces, perfect for your year-end escape
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A stock exchange by the sea
News & Fox
2.
Jack Dorsey’s plan to shake-up the Block
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Who is living in the Saxonwold Shebeen?
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Shoprite’s Pieter Engelbrecht
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
HOT PROPERTY: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate’s ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

TECH REVIEW: Some huge improvements in the iPhone 13 Pro

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Fitbit Luxe — jewellery that measures your stress level

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 — pricey but competitive

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Roomba i3+ — cleaning it up on its own

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Electric Scooter — so cool it’s illegal

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Logitech MK295 — the sound of silence

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: BritBox — best of British TV

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Philips Essential XL Airfryer — quick, but not that easy

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Huawei MateBook 14 — capable and surprisingly silent

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Huawei’s affordable health-tracking wristband

News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.