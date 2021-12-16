TECH REVIEW: Gadget ideas for Christmas gifting

Nintendo Switch OLED

The new Switch OLED model is meant to be enjoyed in hand instead of docking it to a TV due to its brighter, vivid screen.

Gamers can enjoy more on-board storage from its 64GB upgrade, take advantage of the Ethernet and HDMI ports, and make the most of its redesigned kickstand for multiple viewing angles.

The new model comes in white, as well as the original red and blue.

Price: R7,999