Two big losers among greats of the bench

Giants such as Pius Langa, Sandile Ngcobo and Arthur Chaskalson have occupied the office of SA’s chief justice.

Imagine a world where the likes of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Western Cape judge president John Hlophe could be counted among these greats. It is a hard thing to do.

Yet the ignoble pair made it onto the list of nominees to be scrutinised for the post. The pair — and their nominations — are a stark representation of what is wrong with SA.

Mkhwebane is facing perjury charges because, well, she is a liar. She was found to have lied under oath in litigation against her by the SA Reserve Bank. Her attempt to have two charges of perjury against her dropped is under consideration by national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. The matter resumes in the High Court on December 2.