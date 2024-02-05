The upcoming earnings season for miners such as Implats and Amplats is likely to hold a few nasty surprises — but longer term, some analysts are still bullish
Because of news outfits which value rigorous reporting we know where the fault lines lie, despite the flaws in policing and prosecuting
This year national elections will be held in more than 60 countries
South Africa’s ports have for years been labouring under capacity shortages, underinvestment and poor equipment maintenance. It’s costing the economy billions
Behind the vigour on the pitch there remains torpor in the boardroom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
By the numbers | 2024: The super election year
Senegalese protest after president delays election
NATASHA MARRIAN: Alarm bells ring over election sabotage risks
Opposition parties throw weight behind entrepreneurship
