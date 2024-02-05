News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | 2024: The super election year

This year national elections will be held in more than 60 countries

05 February 2024 - 07:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Senegalese protest after president delays election

Unprecedented postponement of poll angers civil society groups
World
21 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Alarm bells ring over election sabotage risks

Here’s a scary scenario — Mossad and Zuma’s MK on the same side vs South African democracy
Opinion
4 days ago

Opposition parties throw weight behind entrepreneurship

Political leaders from Rise Mzansi, ActionSA, the DA and UDM took part in the panel discussion on Wednesday
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A bad week for Gauteng health MEC Nomantu ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Why bad sleep can cost you more than a day of ...
News & Fox
4.
Medical gap cover surges
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.