News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | SA’s exports to the US

14 February 2022 - 15:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Africa’s start-up capital is Lagos

Lagos, Africa's most populous city, is also the best city for start-ups on the continent, according to data from StartupBlink
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | Global tourism market remains subdued

Tourist arrivals in 2021 were 72% lower than 2019 levels
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | Passport power: where SA ranks

192 countries allow citizens of Japan and Singapore without a visa, making these passports the most powerful in the world
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | Africa’s largest economies

African countries with the highest GDP over time
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Paul Siguqa — Franschhoek wine ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
Ports: The Cape of congestion
News & Fox
4.
Penthouse prices test new highs as Steyn City ...
News & Fox
5.
Finally, action: Tongaat execs charged criminally
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.