By the numbers | Africa’s largest economies

20 December 2021 - 11:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Ramaphosa focuses on trade development during Ghana visit

The president is on a state visit to Ghana as part of his four-nation tour to West Africa
World
2 weeks ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers hold talks with Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria

Ramaphosa began his four-nation visit to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal with a private dinner with Buhari on Tuesday
National
2 weeks ago

Presidents vow to strengthen SA-Ivory Coast relationship

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara during West African tour
World
2 weeks ago

African trade fair: rocky start, but fair end

The African trade fair was switched from Kigali to Durban at the last minute and inevitably the start led to delays, confusion and not a little ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
