By the numbers: The world’s billionaires

Dinosaur fuel or green deal? It’s a buyer’s call now as Anglo American shakes loose its old-world coal assets
The ANC apparently has a ‘cadre policy’ and a ‘deployment policy’, and they’re not the same thing. If you’re understandably confused by that, it seems the party is too
Volaris’s cash offer for Adapt IT seems more appealing than the Huge bid, but recent moves in the share price raise questions
As the CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, Mosilo Mothepu found herself in the heart of the state-capture beast. When she stepped up to talk about what was going on she found herself alone — ...
The Labia in Cape Town was always different, and now that’s paying off
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.