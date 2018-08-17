News & Fox / Numbers

Infrastructure spending, by the numbers

Ninety-five percent of the value of all the new projects are from the private sector

17 August 2018 - 11:06

160818 Numbers Infrastructure by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

Fraud and corruption in the public works department, by the numbers

Two thousand five hundred employees of the department have been found to be conducting business with the state
News & Fox
20 days ago

SA’s automotive industry, by the numbers

0.63% was SA’s share of global new vehicle production in 2017
News & Fox
1 month ago

Key numbers of local government audit outcomes for 2016/17

Thirteen percent of municipalities received clean audits, down from 20% in the previous year
News & Fox
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Markus Jooste goes to church
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
Troubling times after Ayo deal fails
News & Fox
3.
Mashaba Trumps himself with tweet
News & Fox / Trending
4.
ENTREPRENEURS: Meet the co-founders of Black ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

Is this the way to rebuild SA’s municipalities?
Features

SA faces a water catastrophe as state dithers
National

How black companies could fill SA's construction gap
Companies / Industrials

Construction sector: woes of a feast or famine industry
Companies / Industrials

Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines
Companies / Mining

Is something brewing in Hillbrow?
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.