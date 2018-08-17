SA faces a water catastrophe as state dithers

Harding writes that the process of nutrient enrichment towards elevated trophic states is slow and insidious, with problems often only becoming apparent long after pollution.

"Assuming that the attenuation of loads is effective, the restoration period may be as long as 10 to 15 years."

These dangers have been known for a long time. In 2008, a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) study found that, although no deaths have been attributed to cyanotoxins, its deadly effect follows as consequential illnesses because of long-term exposure. The CSIR says the cyanobacterial blooms are likely in most rivers and impoundments because of high levels of eutrophication caused by the "inadequate treatment of domestic and industrial effluents" that are discharged in their catchments.

These studies refer to only some of the early warnings about SA’s mounting water crisis, which have been either misunderstood, wilfully ignored, dismissed as alarmist or designed to discredit the government. Many politicians, especially when referring to the Western Cape’s prospect of Day Zero, have instead blamed drought and seemed satisfied with the declaration of the economy as water constrained in 2002, after the National Water Resource Strategy reported that SA has allocated 98% of its total water resource.

The weather is a factor in changing rainfall patterns and higher temperatures that accelerate eutrophication, but it cannot be blamed for inaction or for failing to accommodate rapid urbanisation. The SA Weather Service keeps records, which show that when El Niño develops over the Pacific, Southern Africa is likely to experience sporadic prolonged drought, such as those recorded from 1964-1970, 1991-1995, 2002-2005 and 2014-2017.

In a paper about drought, the agency says that during these periods there is insufficient time for natural resources and the economy to recover from each rainfall-deficit period (less than 20%-25% of the norm).

The pattern may be somewhat erratic, but clearly shows that SA does and will experience severe drought.

Yet, 16 years after SA became officially water constrained, it still has an almost nonexistent eutrophication management structure. Conventional treatment systems don’t eliminate cyanobacteria.

SA is facing a water crisis. It seems obvious that the remedy, apart from attenuation efforts at dams and rivers, must be to stop the pollution at source — where municipal infrastructure has failed.

This will cost up to R23bn, according to the government’s estimates, but dysfunctional municipalities have reached this state because they are broke. Municipalities say almost in unison that they are broke because water users can’t pay their bills. Defaulting water users say they have no money because they are unemployed.

Turton puts the cost of attenuation on the Vaal to safe levels at R800bn to R1 trillion. The full effects of cyanobacterial poisoning will manifest for decades to come, so R23bn for an infrastructure fix seems like small change.

Solving SA’s water crisis involves much more than the water department’s mandate and budget. Should it happen, a catastrophic collapse of the country’s water supplies will not be termed a water-supply crisis because it will have advanced to health and humanitarian consequences.

In 2008, Turton, then a researcher at the CSIR, warned in a paper that SA’s water crisis would likely escalate to social unrest and public violence — water wars — so to speak. The CSIR gagged the paper over images of xenophobic violence linked to the likely outcomes of the mounting water crisis, and suspended Turton for alerting the media. Turton’s forecast has come to pass and the catastrophe has been triggered. SA already experiences daily violent protests linked to service-delivery failures. These are, indeed, SA’s water wars — and worse is to come.

blomn@businesslive.co.za