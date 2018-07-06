News & Fox / Numbers

Cost of living: SA vs the world

Johannesburg is relatively affordable compared with some of the biggest and wealthiest global cities

06 July 2018 - 12:33
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

The rand’s rollercoaster, by the numbers

R13 is what Nedbank economists expect the rand to recover to by the third quarter of 2018
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Data costs in SA, by the numbers

Forty seven percent of South Africans do not use the internet
News & Fox
7 days ago

Immigration in Africa, by the numbers

19.4m Africans have moved to other countries on the continent
News & Fox
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Is the world a step closer to flying cars?
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Heavy burden for new SABC boss Madoda ...
News & Fox
3.
Steinhoff: Crime and no punishment
News & Fox
4.
The rand’s rollercoaster, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Soccer broadcasting billions, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

2018 World Cup, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Foreign investment in Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Global mining growth, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

What a cup of coffee costs around the world
News & Fox / Numbers

Wine production in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.