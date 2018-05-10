Wine production in SA, by the numbers

It’s just weeks before the lights are switched off at the group’s head office in London
The DA’s handling of the Patricia de Lille matter is a textbook example of hypocrisy by those in power
The fight between SA’s tax boss and Cyril Ramaphosa is headed to court — and may drag on for some time
Evidence of corruption at SA Express has remained almost entirely under wraps. Karyn Maughan lifts the lid on looting
There’s a new art gallery and archive in Cape Town that’s changing the game
