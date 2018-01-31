HOT PROPERTY: Landmark Knysna castle goes under the hammer

Buyers in search of a private retreat on a secluded stretch of beach should look no further than Noetzie Castle. The landmark property, situated at the foothill of the Pezula Golf Resort on the scenic Garden Route, will go under the hammer in March at Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. The property comprises three quaint castles which collectively offer five ultra-luxurious suites in palatial surrounds. Noetzie Castle — now known as Pezula Castle — last changed hands more than seven years ago for around R35m.

The castle boasts a manicured private garden, a heated rim-flow pool, expansive terraces with panoramic ocean views and a well-equipped gymnasium.