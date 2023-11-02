HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Benjamin Netanyahu

Using the Bible to justify mass killing takes the Israeli leader deeper into ominous territory

02 November 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: STEVE HAAG
Picture: STEVE HAAG

A good week for Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi is “the most impressive international sports captain we will ever see. It’s hard to think of anyone coming close.” Sounds like a gushing Bok fan speaking, but it’s actually a Kiwi rugby writer — and they’re a hard lot to impress. Chris Rattue is not a lachrymose sort of bloke, yet the day after the Boks beat the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final, he wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “The humility and authenticity of the South African captain’s speeches go close to bringing a tear to the eye, every time.” We couldn’t have said it better.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A bad week for Benjamin Netanyahu

Invoking the Bible to defend industrial-scale killing is never a good idea. It belongs on the lunatic fringe of jihads and other holy wars. But it’s what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried this week. He used a quote from the Book of Samuel about wiping out the Amalek, an ancient enemy of the Israelites, as justification for the attack on Gaza and Israel’s plan to “utterly destroy” Hamas. It was heartless at best in a conflict in which 1,400 Israelis and about 8,000 Palestinians have died so far. At worst, it smacked of the language of genocide.

ALSO READ:

A good week for Ox Nche

Words of wisdom from a loosehead prop: salads don’t win scrums
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, recently sacked as public protector, made an announcement on Monday that surprised few: moving from the Gupta kitchen to the EFF ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Mary Vilakazi

FirstRand welcomes its first black woman CEO
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MTBPS: brave and optimistic but risks abound
News & Fox
2.
Co.Space: From side hustles to success stories
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Gisela Harck’s gingerbreads with a DIY ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Joburg City Library: quiet, please, we’re closed
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Benjamin Netanyahu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.