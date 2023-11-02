Siya Kolisi is “the most impressive international sports captain we will ever see. It’s hard to think of anyone coming close.” Sounds like a gushing Bok fan speaking, but it’s actually a Kiwi rugby writer — and they’re a hard lot to impress. Chris Rattue is not a lachrymose sort of bloke, yet the day after the Boks beat the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final, he wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “The humility and authenticity of the South African captain’s speeches go close to bringing a tear to the eye, every time.” We couldn’t have said it better.
A bad week for Benjamin Netanyahu
Invoking the Bible to defend industrial-scale killing is never a good idea. It belongs on the lunatic fringe of jihads and other holy wars. But it’s what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried this week. He used a quote from the Book of Samuel about wiping out the Amalek, an ancient enemy of the Israelites, as justification for the attack on Gaza and Israel’s plan to “utterly destroy” Hamas. It was heartless at best in a conflict in which 1,400 Israelis and about 8,000 Palestinians have died so far. At worst, it smacked of the language of genocide.
Using the Bible to justify mass killing takes the Israeli leader deeper into ominous territory
A good week for Siya Kolisi
