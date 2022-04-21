×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Imtiaz Sooliman

21 April 2022 - 05:00
Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN/The Herald
A good week

Whenever there is a disaster, here or elsewhere in the world, you can rely on Imtiaz Ismail Sooliman popping up to help. The founder of Gift of the Givers is indefatigable, bringing hope, comfort and encouragement along with food and clothing to those in distress, such as the people of KwaZulu-Natal during the recent floods. Sooliman is also a symbol for many other South Africans who have rallied in this latest crisis — unlike some in the province who have been there just for the photo opportunities.

Clayson Monyela. Picture. MABUTI KALI/SUNDAY WORLD.
A bad week

Clayson Monyela is one of those taxpayer-funded functionaries whose job it is to cover the back of his boss, in his case Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations & co-operation. To be fair, the department appears to be a confused one, with its justifiable criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine second-guessed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. But it’s no excuse for a flunkey like Monyela to get involved in spats with foreign ambassadors. He’s a spokesperson, not a grand vizier.

