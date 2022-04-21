News & Fox Insurers face ‘hundreds of millions’ in KZN flood claims It’s too early to tally the economic cost of the disaster but it far outstrips the riot damage of last year

The floods centred on Durban and surrounding areas have caused far worse damage than the looting rampage in July last year did, two company executives involved in the recovery say.

The death toll has soared higher than 440 after days of torrential rain that began falling early last week unleashing floods and mudslides that swept away homes and damaged infrastructure. ..