A bad week for Dali Mpofu

A bad week

If advocate Dali Mpofu were paid by the word then ex-president Jacob Zuma’s appeal to the Constitutional Court would have been over before it began. Still, Mpofu’s interminable verbal spew hasn’t won him much success lately. His argu-ments against Ace Magashule’s suspension were dismissed, with costs, by the South Gauteng High Court last week, and his assertion that it is a "cruel and degrading" punishment for Zuma to remain in jail seems to make the case that not everyone should be treated equally before the law.