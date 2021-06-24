A bad week for Jessie Duarte

A bad week

Acting ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte may not be Ace, but she’s evidently no intellectual giant either. This week she vehemently denied that there were any "ghost workers" in the ANC, only to admit that the party was, in fact, paying people who’d long since retired. Apparently, laying off staff — which is what most companies are forced to do when the money taps run dry — isn’t an option. With such economic ignoramuses holding the levers of power, let’s hope the party never has to actually run a country’s economy. Oh, wait …