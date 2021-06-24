News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Jessie Duarte

24 June 2021 - 05:00
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Picture: SUPPLIED

A good week

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has hit back at claims that it is playing politics with Covid vaccines. CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela told the EFF’s Julius Malema to take a hike, saying the organisation "will not be pressured to allow the public access to any product that has not met … regulatory requirements and been found to be appropriate for use". This after Malema, in a desperate bid for attention, threatened a public protest should the authority not approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Picture: Daylin Paul
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Picture: Daylin Paul

A bad week

Acting ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte may not be Ace, but she’s evidently no intellectual giant either. This week she vehemently denied that there were any "ghost workers" in the ANC, only to admit that the party was, in fact, paying people who’d long since retired. Apparently, laying off staff — which is what most companies are forced to do when the money taps run dry — isn’t an option. With such economic ignoramuses holding the levers of power, let’s hope the party never has to actually run a country’s economy. Oh, wait …

Covid-19 has catapulted Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela into the public eye

The medicines regulator says Sahpra has a backlog of thousands of applications to register medicines while it grapples with budget cuts
National
1 month ago

Medicines regulator appeals to Treasury for more funding

Sahpra needs a staff of 500 but is operating with just 290, curbing its capacity to deal with the pandemic
National
1 month ago

SA still waiting for answers on J&J shots from US regulator

A decision by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come later in the week, says Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Red faces all around for the EFF
News & Fox / Trending
2.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Nkuli Bogopa, president of SA Institute ...
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Go Life left in the dark
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.