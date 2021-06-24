A bad week for Jessie Duarte
A good week
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has hit back at claims that it is playing politics with Covid vaccines. CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela told the EFF’s Julius Malema to take a hike, saying the organisation "will not be pressured to allow the public access to any product that has not met … regulatory requirements and been found to be appropriate for use". This after Malema, in a desperate bid for attention, threatened a public protest should the authority not approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
A bad week
Acting ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte may not be Ace, but she’s evidently no intellectual giant either. This week she vehemently denied that there were any "ghost workers" in the ANC, only to admit that the party was, in fact, paying people who’d long since retired. Apparently, laying off staff — which is what most companies are forced to do when the money taps run dry — isn’t an option. With such economic ignoramuses holding the levers of power, let’s hope the party never has to actually run a country’s economy. Oh, wait …
