Covid-19 has catapulted Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela into the public eye
The medicines regulator says Sahpra has a backlog of thousands of applications to register medicines while it grapples with budget cuts
24 May 2021 - 12:23
Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela’s children have nicknamed her “meeting”, because she spends so many evenings and weekends on virtual calls.
A biochemist by training, she was appointed CEO of SA’s medicines regulator barely two months before the coronavirus crisis hit SA. Taking the helm at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), which replaced the troubled Medicines Control Council (MCC) in 2018, would have been tough enough, but Covid-19 brought with it a host of new challenges...
