A bad week for Christo Wiese

Steinhoff finally made its audited financial results public last week. Among its many revelations are instances where transactions between the company and entities owned by its former chair Christo Wiese weren’t properly disclosed.

Wiese had an interest in 10 different companies that had dealings with Steinhoff. In total — and including his director’s fees and an aircraft which he leased to Steinhoff — Wiese and his entities bagged €1.76bn from the retailer in 2017.