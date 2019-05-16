Rob Rose Editor: Financial Mail
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: 448M reasons to pursue Markus Jooste

If anyone will ever set a precedent for clawing back bonuses, the retailer where the CEO magicked up R106bn in revenue over a decade is it

BL PREMIUM
16 May 2019 - 05:00 Rob Rose

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.