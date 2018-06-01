News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for NPA’s Shaun Abrahams

01 June 2018 - 10:59

The National Prosecuting Authority, under Shaun Abrahams, suffered a new blow in the Estina dairy farm matter when, for a second time, the high court in Bloemfontein overturned an order under which Gupta assets had been seized.

The court found no reasonable grounds to believe those implicated in the scam would be convicted, hence no grounds to freeze the assets. It does not bode well for future cases, which must perturb public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in his drive to "recapture" stolen state assets.

He’d been living in squalid migrant lodgings outside Paris, having crossed the Sahara from his native Mali as a teenager to reach Europe, which he did on his second attempt. Then, overnight, refugee Mamadou Gassama became a national hero and was nicknamed Spider-Man after his swift and daring four-storey climb up a building to pluck to safety a child clinging to the balcony. French president Emmanuel Macron awarded Gassama a special medal for bravery and offered him residency and a job in the fire brigade.

EDITORIAL: The real problem with the NPA

There can be no new dawn for an institution that hasn’t shown any real independence for over a decade
Opinion
1 day ago

