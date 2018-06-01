A bad week for NPA’s Shaun Abrahams

The National Prosecuting Authority, under Shaun Abrahams, suffered a new blow in the Estina dairy farm matter when, for a second time, the high court in Bloemfontein overturned an order under which Gupta assets had been seized.

The court found no reasonable grounds to believe those implicated in the scam would be convicted, hence no grounds to freeze the assets. It does not bode well for future cases, which must perturb public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in his drive to "recapture" stolen state assets.