EDITORIAL: NPA's state-capture setbacks are deeply worrying

Given the weight of the evidence, it seems incredible that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could possibly lose multiple cases following its seizure of the Gupta clan’s assets. Perhaps it’s not incredible at all.

The NPA has now lost two successive cases in which it sought not to prosecute members of the clan but simply to secure their assets.

As soon as President Cyril Ramaphosa took office, the NPA swooped on the Gupta compound in dramatic fashion to seize assets before they could be spirited away.

The timing itself was suspicious. Why wait until a new president is in office? Clearly because the organisation was being restrained, either specifically or implicitly, by those higher up the political ladder before the change.

When the raids took place, most South Africans probably thought better late than never. Now the truth is beginning to dawn. Since the NPA has been deliberately degraded for more than a decade, most of its competent staff have either been kicked out or have resigned.

The ease with which the dual preservation orders were overturned was astounding. In a preservation order, what the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has to show is essentially that the assets were possibly the proceeds of criminal activities and that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused may be successfully convicted. This is not a fantastically high bar to jump, but it has to be cleared.

The NPA’s first problem happened a few weeks ago when Judge Fouche Jordaan, of the High Court in Bloemfontein, reversed his order authorising the preservation of R180m in Gupta assets. We know from the leaked Gupta e-mails more or less what happened. About R220m in state funds was granted to the Estina dairy project over a five-year period by the then Free State agriculture department. At the time it was under the leadership of former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.