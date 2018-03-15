Good week for Rex Tillerson, bad week for Anthony Leeming
In the end it must have come as a huge relief to Rex Tillerson to be released from his post as US secretary of state, even if his boss, President Donald Trump, blindsided him by firing him on Twitter. The former ExxonMobil CEO’s days as America’s top envoy were probably numbered after he reportedly described Trump as a "fucking moron" with little grasp of basic diplomacy. He was undermined on every major foreign policy matter, from Iran to North Korea and Russia. How long will his successor, Mike Pompeo, last?
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming released a scary trading statement ahead of the company’s results on Monday. He will need all his wits about him to placate jittery shareholders, who are worried that Sun’s huge new casino at Menlyn, Pretoria, appears not to be paying off as richly as expected. This might dampen shareholder enthusiasm for a much-needed R1.5bn rights issue to relieve suffocating debt levels. To top it all, Sun’s Latin-American operations are not showing the brightest returns either.
Please sign in or register to comment.