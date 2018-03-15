Good week for Rex Tillerson, bad week for Anthony Leeming

In the end it must have come as a huge relief to Rex Tillerson to be released from his post as US secretary of state, even if his boss, President Donald Trump, blindsided him by firing him on Twitter. The former ExxonMobil CEO’s days as America’s top envoy were probably numbered after he reportedly described Trump as a "fucking moron" with little grasp of basic diplomacy. He was undermined on every major foreign policy matter, from Iran to North Korea and Russia. How long will his successor, Mike Pompeo, last?