A humiliated Tillerson paid the price for existing in Trump’s orbit

Rex Tillerson was the former CEO of energy giant ExxonMobil before he was the former secretary of state. Big jobs, both, and Tillerson looked and sounded every bit the corporate titan, with a leonine head framed by thinning white hair; chevron eyebrows; a soothing, basso Texas drawl; dark suits; and an easy self-assurance.

By the time Tillerson stood at a podium in the US state department briefing room on Tuesday, after being fired by the US President Donald Trump, he was a man so diminished and humiliated that he occasionally appeared to be out of breath, his voice shaky, his delivery dutiful and subdued.

After checking off a list of his accomplishments as secretary of state, Tillerson thanked everyone but Trump. "I’ll now return to private life as a private citizen," he said. "As a proud American. Proud of the opportunity I’ve had to serve my country." Then he left without taking any questions.

Tillerson is a reminder of the price some people pay for existing in Trump’s orbit. Trump, of course, is an unpredictable, self-absorbed and ill-informed manager, who thrives on playing people against one another while making sure that he occupies centre stage. If you don’t get with that programme — not a policy programme so much as a cult of personality — you’re shown the door.

Indignities are central to the experience. The Wall Street Journal shared an anecdote in its account of Tillerson’s firing about a state dinner in China in November. Trump and Tillerson were served apparently unappetising plates of salad. Tillerson left his untouched, causing the President to worry that their hosts might be offended. "Rex," Trump advised, "eat the salad."

Getting told to mind your greens is a mighty step down for someone like Tillerson, who undoubtedly was accustomed to the perks and respect that came with running a corporation atop the Fortune 500.

Tillerson didn’t manage the state department very effectively, and the executive skill set he was expected to bring to the agency went missing. Senior positions were left unfilled, phone calls from foreign diplomats went unreturned, morale suffered, and policy goals were haphazard.

But long before he was forced to walk the plank, Tillerson was also subjected to a form of ritual hazing from a trio of 30-somethings in the White House who the President has let run wild: policy adviser Stephen Miller; personnel chief Johnny DeStefano; and, of course, son-in-law and wunderkind Jared Kushner. On one occasion, the Journal reported, Tillerson was so insulted by Miller that he "barked" at him "aggressively".