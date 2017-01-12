News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A Good Week for Herman Mashaba and a Bad Week for Panyaza Lesufi

In SA you rarely see political office-bearers get their hands dirty while never before has SA started a school year with so many pupils having no place

12 January 2017 - 09:01 AM
In SA you rarely see political office-bearers get their hands dirty and face hostile residents when government has failed to deliver. But Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s appearance at hot spots last weekend may indicate a change in the attitude of government officials. Mashaba and local councillors ventured out to personally address protesting residents who had had no electricity for days as a result of City Power infrastructure failing in some of the city’s northern suburbs. He vowed to build new substations.

In the week the school year starts, the Gauteng government still has 58,000 learners without places in schools across the province. Last year education MEC Panyaza Lesufi centralised admissions processes in district offices, taking this admin-heavy function away from schools. This was done before adequate technological capacity and manpower was in place. Never before has SA started a school year with so many pupils having no place. Perhaps the MEC now realises there is a price to pay for absolute control.

