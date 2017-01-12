A Good Week for Herman Mashaba and a Bad Week for Panyaza Lesufi

In the week the school year starts, the Gauteng government still has 58,000 learners without places in schools across the province. Last year education MEC Panyaza Lesufi centralised admissions processes in district offices, taking this admin-heavy function away from schools. This was done before adequate technological capacity and manpower was in place. Never before has SA started a school year with so many pupils having no place. Perhaps the MEC now realises there is a price to pay for absolute control.