The first day of school is "progressing" well – at least for the 87% of Gauteng learners already in the system — Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said as schools opened on Wednesday.

The other 13% "are joining our system for the first time"‚ he told Radio 702, referring to 40,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners who still need to be placed.

Lesufi said placement was being complicated by schools in the Woodmead‚ Midrand‚ Sandton and Fourways corridors being "chock-a-block".

One school‚ which he named as Montana‚ had on Tuesday night interdicted the department from forcing it to accept more pupils.

He said he would be in court on Wednesday morning to fight the interdict‚ and hinted that the issue related to the demographics in the area having "changed drastically" and a demand for "single medium" education.

The MEC lauded the online registration system that the department launched last year for reducing the number of unplaced pupils on the first day of school compared with previous years.

Lesufi rejected suggestions that the department was unprepared for the new school year‚ but lamented that its work was hampered by a lack of resources.

He said 80,000 new learners were entering the provincial school system every year and "that is why we are opening a new school every month".

"They need a new school‚ they need a new teacher‚ they need a new desk‚ they need new stationery."

But it was "very difficult to motivate for additional funds" he said‚ and "80% of the budget is for salaries of teachers‚ so you have only 20% to implement programmes‚ and it includes many things‚ it includes building of schools‚ it includes buying of stationery‚ it includes payment of water and lights".