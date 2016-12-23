Gauteng: Off to a rocky start

In Jo’burg, mayor Herman Mashaba admitted to Makhura that his office released a statement about the Gauteng government’s outstanding municipal debt under pressure from the media.

At the same time, over in Pretoria, City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga allegedly failed to breathe a word about blue lights when he met the premier, though he vowed the blue lights would not be allowed to be used in his city.

These and other political spats have dominated headlines in the first 100 days since the DA won the Johannesburg and Tshwane municipalities in the August local government election.

Mashaba made the concession to Makhura during a one-on-one meeting.

Makhura has also met Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Gauteng’s two district municipality mayors to discuss governance in the province.

"He [Mashaba] briefed me about the circumstances under which he released a statement," Makhura told the Financial Mail.

"He did say he was under pressure from the media. But I told him it does not take much to pick up the phone from either side, it’s called courtesy. You can’t go out there and create the impression that [the Gauteng government] does not want to pay [its municipal bill]," said Makhura.

The premier insisted that both his sit-downs with Mashaba and Msimanga were "cordial", and that his administration had set aside R800m in the current financial year to settle outstanding municipal accounts. This was part of Gauteng’s debt management strategy introduced in 2014, when Makhura assumed office.

"It’s not campaign time, we are now governing. We don’t want the municipalities to fail as a way of settling political scores," said Makhura.

Asked about Msimanga’s goal to do away with blue lights in Tshwane, he said: "The mayor has not raised that issue with me. I have seen [it] ... in the papers; he knows there are more important things. Before making announcements we will not be able to implement, let us look at what the law says. If we politicise policing, law enforcement and traffic management, we will be treading on a dangerous route."

Samkelo Mgobozi, Msimanga’s spokesman, said the Tshwane mayor and the premier discussed many issues during their meeting; chief among them was the "ill-conceived call to put Tshwane under administration".

However, Mgobozi contradicted Makhura on the blue lights issue, saying: "Yes, the issue of blue lights was raised and we remain firm in our stance that blue lights are not necessary. We encouraged the premier to agree with us in this regard but no decision was taken in that regard."

Tony Taverna-Turisan, head of communication in Mashaba’s office, said: "The mayor and

the premier agreed to work together in the best interests of residents. A letter was sent to premier Makhura on the day of

the media release.

"The mayor’s statement was in response to media queries raised in relation to outstanding accounts of provincial and national government departments."