Huawei Watch GT 2: better performance, more stability

Huawei Watch GT 2

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3/5

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 is a multisport wearable with an emphasis on fitness tracking.

The smartwatch offers better performance and more stability on the software front against last year’s model, and tracks up to 15 sport modes.

Battery life has been improved to last up to two weeks.

It comes in two sizes, a standard 42mm, and a 46mm — the review model — which was too big for me.

Annoyingly, the two sizes have different specifications, which could leave consumers feeling like they’ve been short-changed. The 42mm has half the RAM and less than half the battery capacity.

The Watch GT 2 runs on Huawei’s own LiteOS operating system, not Google’s Wear OS. Thus, there is no marketplace to download apps, making it a very limited smartwatch.

The 46mm has a 1.39 AMOLED display with a vibrant 454x454 HD screen that supports sliding and touch gestures.

I had 14 watch faces to choose from but none were customisable.

Swiping across the watch causes it to rotate between heart-rate monitoring, the weather, stress levels, music and fitness tracking. Swiping from the top down pulls up a quick settings menu to toggle various modes such as find your phone, do not disturb, alarm and so on. Swiping from the bottom up shows notifications from apps, but you cannot reply to text messages.

Sleep monitoring differentiates between deep sleep, REM, light sleep and awake, with a sleep score. I wore both the Fitbit Versa 2 and Watch GT 2 and received different readings, which put me in doubt about its accuracy.

Heart-rate tracking will notify you if beats are under 50 or over 100 per minute, outside of sport mode.

The watch is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 wearable chip, which makes it efficient, hence the two-week battery life claim. I found it to be valid; and it dropped by just 1% in over 12 hours, with sleep tracking turned on.

The analogue-looking Watch GT 2 costs R5,000 (for the 46mm version) and is ideal as a multisport watch but limited as a smartwatch. The battery life is fantastic. It is suited to those who’ve never owned a wearable, but power users may want more functionality and apps.