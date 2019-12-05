News & Fox / Gimme

Huawei Watch GT 2: better performance, more stability

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 is a multisport wearable with an emphasis on fitness tracking

05 December 2019 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Huawei Watch GT 2

Cool factor 4/5
Usability 3/5
Value for money 3/5

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 is a multisport wearable with an emphasis on fitness tracking.

The smartwatch offers better performance and more stability on the software front against last year’s model, and tracks up to 15 sport modes.

Battery life has been improved to last up to two weeks.

It comes in two sizes, a standard 42mm, and a 46mm — the review model — which was too big for me.

Annoyingly, the two sizes have different specifications, which could leave consumers feeling like they’ve been short-changed. The 42mm has half the RAM and less than half the battery capacity.

The Watch GT 2 runs on Huawei’s own LiteOS operating system, not Google’s Wear OS. Thus, there is no marketplace to download apps, making it a very limited smartwatch.

The 46mm has a 1.39 AMOLED display with a vibrant 454x454 HD screen that supports sliding and touch gestures.

I had 14 watch faces to choose from but none were customisable.

Swiping across the watch causes it to rotate between heart-rate monitoring, the weather, stress levels, music and fitness tracking. Swiping from the top down pulls up a quick settings menu to toggle various modes such as find your phone, do not disturb, alarm and so on. Swiping from the bottom up shows notifications from apps, but you cannot reply to text messages.

Sleep monitoring differentiates between deep sleep, REM, light sleep and awake, with a sleep score. I wore both the Fitbit Versa 2 and Watch GT 2 and received different readings, which put me in doubt about its accuracy.

Heart-rate tracking will notify you if beats are under 50 or over 100 per minute, outside of sport mode.

The watch is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 wearable chip, which makes it efficient, hence the two-week battery life claim. I found it to be valid; and it dropped by just 1% in over 12 hours, with sleep tracking turned on.

The analogue-looking Watch GT 2 costs R5,000 (for the 46mm version) and is ideal as a multisport watch but limited as a smartwatch. The battery life is fantastic. It is suited to those who’ve never owned a wearable, but power users may want more functionality and apps.

REVIEW: Fitbit’s Versa 2 fitness tracker-smartwatch is a worthy upgrade

The device is regarded as one of the best wearables in its category
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
SAA: the vampire that nothing can kill
News & Fox
2.
SA’s economic woes deepen
News & Fox
3.
Thabang Moroe: throwing away his wicket
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Tongaat’s spoonful of shenanigans
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Gadget review: do a your teeth a power of good with this brush

News & Fox / Gimme

Alcatel 2019G: the most innovative phone on the market

News & Fox / Gimme

iPros and cons of the iPhone 11 Pro

News & Fox / Gimme

Huawei ups the ante with Mate 30 Pro

News & Fox / Gimme

Fujifilm X-T3: A contemporary camera in a vintage body

News & Fox / Gimme

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — intelligent, superfast and expensive

News & Fox / Gimme

Nifty shades of play

News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.