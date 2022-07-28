DINNER PARTY INTEL: A dog’s life in Iran

Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
1. Forests for sale
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is auctioning part of its rainforests in a search for oil. This week’s auction will extend into Virunga National Park, a gorilla sanctuary.
Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, the DRC’s representative on climate issues and an adviser to the cabinet, says it needs to finance poverty alleviation. “Our priority is not to save the planet.”
2. Boring story
Two San Francisco start-ups, Petra and Earthgrid, say they have independently developed contactless thermal drilling robots that can bore through the hardest rock.
Petra bored a 60cm tunnel through 6m of Sioux Quartzite, said to be the hardest rock on earth. Earthgrid said its drill could dig tunnels 100 times faster and 98% cheaper for rewiring the US.
3. Beware of the dog police
Police in Iran have begun enforcing a law banning dogs in parks, arresting the walkers to “protect the safety of the public”. The animals are considered impure in Islamic tradition. The government also considers dogs a symbol of “westernisation”, even though keeping them is common in rural areas.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A dog’s life in Iran
Police in Iran have begun enforcing a law banning dogs in parks, arresting the walkers to ‘protect the safety of the public’
1. Forests for sale
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is auctioning part of its rainforests in a search for oil. This week’s auction will extend into Virunga National Park, a gorilla sanctuary.
Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, the DRC’s representative on climate issues and an adviser to the cabinet, says it needs to finance poverty alleviation. “Our priority is not to save the planet.”
2. Boring story
Two San Francisco start-ups, Petra and Earthgrid, say they have independently developed contactless thermal drilling robots that can bore through the hardest rock.
Petra bored a 60cm tunnel through 6m of Sioux Quartzite, said to be the hardest rock on earth. Earthgrid said its drill could dig tunnels 100 times faster and 98% cheaper for rewiring the US.
3. Beware of the dog police
Police in Iran have begun enforcing a law banning dogs in parks, arresting the walkers to “protect the safety of the public”. The animals are considered impure in Islamic tradition. The government also considers dogs a symbol of “westernisation”, even though keeping them is common in rural areas.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A military manoeuvre and a fashion show
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Cape restaurants come out on top
DINNER PARTY INTEL: When the best result is winning bronze
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.