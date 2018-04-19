DINNER PARTY INTEL: Google goes faster in Africa

1. EU shows its mettle

The EU joined China this week by taking the US to the World Trade Organisation over its tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This is in spite of the bloc’s temporary exemption from tariffs that have threatened to trigger a global trade war.

Its objection, much like China’s, is to the "national security" justification made by the US. "Notwithstanding the US’s characterisation of these measures as security measures, they are in essence safeguard measures," the EU said.

China says it will retaliate by putting duties on up to US$3bn of US imports including fruit, nuts and wine. And Reuters reports that the EU is drawing up its own list of duties.

2. Another chip on China’s shoulder