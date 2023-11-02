Microsoft rides the AI wave
Microsoft, riding the AI wave, is making Copilot a central component of all its products
02 November 2023 - 05:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the “defining technology of our time” and could help to solve some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, says Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.
“We are excited and optimistic, because it brings hope to Africa. In health, education, sustainability and more, it will help to solve challenges,” she told a Microsoft event, “A new era with AI”, in Sandton this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.