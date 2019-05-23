Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised biography about his life

If the book lovers who had pitched up at the launch of TJ Strydom’s entertaining and informative unauthorised biography of Christo Wiese (Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches), were to form the jury on Steinhoff, the former chair of the retailer would have nothing to answer for.

There was no doubt that the now much poorer Wiese was a victim of not just a con man but a con artist. Indeed, it wasn’t just Markus Jooste and his band of seven that led Wiese and other Steinhoff shareholders astray; there were the hundreds of auditors, bankers and analysts, all failing to detect the fraud at the heart of the group.

Rumour has it Wiese was advised not to attend last week’s launch in Cape Town. Fortunately for those who packed the Book Lounge he opted to ignore that advice.

It’s not that Strydom and co-presenter James Brent-Styan would not have put on a great show; it was that Wiese filled in some of the gaps that are inevitable in an unauthorised story. And he did so with great flair.

Wiese regaled the audience with one wonderfully entertaining anecdote after another.

His commentary was interspersed with references to compelling reasons why he could not have known about the dark, fraudulent heart of Steinhoff. Why would he have exchanged high-quality assets such as his hefty stake in Pepkor and his PSG shares for Steinhoff shares if he had known about it, he asked.

The 2014 Pepkor deal was done at four times the value put on the retail chain in the Brait transaction three years earlier. Wiese ended up with a 20% stake in Steinhoff after that deal. Perhaps because it is now the subject of Wiese’s R59bn claim against Steinhoff or because it was extensively covered in the media at the time, Wiese did not dwell on that particular deal.

But he did give a fascinating account of the circumstances around his decision, in 2012, to swap his 15.5-million PSG shares for Steinhoff shares.

"Jooste came to me and said: ‘I want to make Steinhoff the largest shareholder in PSG.’ He had a number of reasons — one was tax driven, I don’t want to go into too much detail on that — but it was a very sensible thing to do."