Newsmaker
‘Collective bargaining kills SMMEs’
National Employers’ Association of South Africa boss Gerhard Papenfus says system favours big business and gives unions huge power
05 May 2024 - 05:41
Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa), which represents 1,600 small businesses in the metals and engineering sector, says they’re being destroyed by collective bargaining.
“The impact of collective bargaining on small and medium businesses that should be the engine of economic growth and jobs in this country has been devastating.”..
