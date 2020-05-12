KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Even the disrupters have been disrupted by Covid-19
Pandemic has upset many business models but one thing for sure is that some other start-ups somewhere will have a meteoric rise out of its ashes
12 May 2020 - 19:01
I’m not a fan of the buzzword “disruption”. Or, to be more accurate, I am no longer a fan. I am of the opinion that it has been overused of late to the point of becoming largely meaningless. In the last few years, it seems that everything and anything has been declared disruptive by an overzealous marketing copywriter somewhere.
That’s not to say that I reject the concept (more below). Of course not. But when you start to talk about disrupting your own business before you are disrupted, we may have reached peak disruption saturation. Nonetheless, and against my better judgment, I am going to spend the next few paragraphs talking about disrupting the disrupters, and using the word far, far too often.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now