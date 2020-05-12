Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Even the disrupters have been disrupted by Covid-19 Pandemic has upset many business models but one thing for sure is that some other start-ups somewhere will have a meteoric rise out of its ashes BL PREMIUM

I’m not a fan of the buzzword “disruption”. Or, to be more accurate, I am no longer a fan. I am of the opinion that it has been overused of late to the point of becoming largely meaningless. In the last few years, it seems that everything and anything has been declared disruptive by an overzealous marketing copywriter somewhere.

That’s not to say that I reject the concept (more below). Of course not. But when you start to talk about disrupting your own business before you are disrupted, we may have reached peak disruption saturation. Nonetheless, and against my better judgment, I am going to spend the next few paragraphs talking about disrupting the disrupters, and using the word far, far too often.