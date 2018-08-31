Zero-gravity vacations could soon become a reality

We have been told that space is the final frontier. On the screen we have seen over the past 70 years a young Leslie Nielsen on the Forbidden Planet, Matt Damon on Mars and Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich on a holiday cruise (space) ship complete with its own opera house.

And now, after being teased over all these decades by pop culture with what seemed like outlandish prospects, the next big holiday trend on the horizon in real life is the most literal interpretation of "out of this world".

We’re not talking about the literal straight-up intergalactic roadtrip where you get a spot on a comfortable-enough rocket heading into the stratosphere and back again. The R1m-a-pop-rocket passenger-testing byproduct of the current War of the (colony) Worlds is interesting, but we need more than fleeting floating moments to sate our sci-fi appetites.

There is still cause to be excited as the various billionaires make bold promises to colonise the only spots in the nearby galaxy left standing. SpaceX and Boeing, when not sniping at each other on Twitter, are racing to reach Mars as soon as 2022. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos hopes his Despicable Me levels of moon stealing will come together by 2023 with his Blue Moon colony project. But building the future hope for (wealthy) humanity sounds a lot like work, and a bit too much like #staycation rather than an option for casual holiday consideration.

Something different is promised by Orion Span, a company that in April announced its intention to launch (in every sense of the word) the world’s very first "luxury space hotel" as early as 2021. According to its website the 42m² hotel, called Aurora Station, is already taking reservations for possible 2022 occupancy. Four "private astronauts" will be able to live in the hotel for 12 days.

The company promises that the deposit of R1.138m will be safe in its third-party escrow service while you are on the waiting list, and says it will request payment of the rest of the R130m only six months closer to the time of launch.

This chunk of change will buy a proper outer-orbit experience during which you will help conduct research and experiments alongside the two in-station crew members while chomping all the dehydrated food you can eat.

If this sounds like the space holiday equivalent of a rough camping trip where you land up paying to participate in the joys of labour, you are not alone. There have been more than enough movies in the Alien franchise to know by now that in space no-one can hear you scream — in frustration.

Where is the luxury jealousy-inducing social media moment?

That would come from Axiom Space’s more luxurious luxury hotel. Not be outdone by the Orion Span proclamation, Axiom announced a mere two months afterwards that not only will it launch its orbital tourism adventure a full year earlier but that the occupants will be able to sip on high-end cocktails made from specially designed microgravity glasses.