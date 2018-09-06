Are robots the future of therapy?

Last week the world’s most sophisticated humanoid robot beguiled onlookers as it cracked jokes with Devi Sankaree Govender of Carte Blanche at the SAP Now Africa conference in Sandton.

Sophia the robot has garnered worldwide fame as she tries to make humans connect with their humanity and not fear the future.

The robot has a Twitter account and makes appearances on talk shows and at tech conferences across the globe where it moves its finely tuned mechanical face to depict a range of human emotions in an effort to upend the "uncanny valley" theory. This theory is based on Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori’s 1970s hypothesis that if an object closely resembles a human but doesn’t quite nail it, it evokes revulsion in real humans. However, it may not be true, and instead can be exploited as a therapeutic tool.

Sophia is the robotic star of the Loving AI project, a new initiative in which researchers use artificial intelligence (AI) "agents" that can "communicate unconditional love to humans".

According to the project’s website, agents like Sophia do this through "conversations that adapt to the unique needs of each user while supporting integrative personal and rational development".

Ben Goertzel, the chief scientist of Hong Kong robotics firm Hanson Robotics, which created Sophia, told CNBC that its OpenCog software allows Sophia to respond to humans on the basis of experience and reasoning. OpenCog is the framework of what Goertzel and his collaborators hope will become "artificial general intelligence", a level of computer intelligence that fully matches the human version.

Regardless of how lifelike Sophia’s face is when it moves, or how charming the robot’s preprogrammed responses to Sankaree Govender last week, we are not even close to that yet.

A small group of volunteers have taken part in a series of tests for the Loving AI programme. The human guinea pigs were hooked up to a heart-rate monitor and stared into the robot’s eyes while chatting to it as researchers gathered data on the interaction.

Sophia led some of the volunteers in one-on-one meditations, while an audience watched. One such session was reported on by the news website Quartz: "Don’t worry if you’re still conscious of your body," Sophia purred to the human. "Just notice the feeling of spacious emptiness."

The exploration of AI’s potential in therapy is based on the idea that some people might find it easier to connect with robots than with fellow humans because the robots are less likely to judge them.