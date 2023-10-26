press freedom
CHRIS ROPER: Media faces deadline for danger
More and more, journalists are being vilified as they uncover the wrongdoing of states and other powerful actors. There exist stark differences in how countries safeguard — or don’t — press freedom
26 October 2023 - 05:00
In many countries around the world, journalism is treated as a crime. By comparison, South Africa is a fairly safe place to practise as a journalist, though it probably doesn’t rank highly as a safe place to live as a citizen.
The stark difference between how well freedom of the press is protected relatively as opposed to some other countries was foregrounded for me at the Thomson Reuters Foundation Trust Conference, which took place last week in London. ..
