President Cyril Ramaphosa has been pondering greater protection for whistle-blowers for a while. He concluded his 2021 Zondo commission testimony by admitting they “have not had a great time in our country” and tighter legislation was needed.
After the murder four months later of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who had reported a surge in spending at Tembisa Hospital and called for an investigation, he said: “We need to tighten up existing [whistle-blowing] systems and provide greater support to those who publicly come forward with information.”..
Whistle-blowers: call for backup
Unisa professor asks for stronger legal protection
