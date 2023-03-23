News & Fox

Whistle-blowers: call for backup

Unisa professor asks for stronger legal protection

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been pondering greater protection for whistle-blowers for a while. He concluded his 2021 Zondo commission testimony by admitting they “have not had a great time in our country” and tighter legislation was needed.

After the murder four months later of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who had reported a surge in spending at Tembisa Hospital and called for an investigation, he said: “We need to tighten up existing [whistle-blowing] systems and provide greater support to those who publicly come forward with information.”..

