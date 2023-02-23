Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Making the Table Mountain National Park a great place by working with other people is what most excites conservationist Megan Taplin as she tackles her complex role.
She is the new manager of the popular 256km² park, which has a high profile as a Unesco Cape floral region world heritage site. In 2011 Table Mountain was voted one of the new seven natural wonders of the world. It generates the most revenue of the 19 parks operated by South African National Parks (Sanparks). ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PROFILE: Megan Taplin – Table Mountain Park’s new manager
She has the formidable task of caring for one of the seven new wonders of the world
Making the Table Mountain National Park a great place by working with other people is what most excites conservationist Megan Taplin as she tackles her complex role.
She is the new manager of the popular 256km² park, which has a high profile as a Unesco Cape floral region world heritage site. In 2011 Table Mountain was voted one of the new seven natural wonders of the world. It generates the most revenue of the 19 parks operated by South African National Parks (Sanparks). ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.